Two men arreted, drugs worth almost RM450,000 seized

KUALA LUMPUR: The police busted a drug trafficking syndicate with the arrest of two local men, 29 and 31, and seized various drugs worth almost RM450,000 in raids on several condominium units in Segambut here on Nov 18.

Sentul district police chief ACP Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari said the arrests were made in a raid at 6.45 pm on a condominium unit, and 1,982 packets of MDMA weighing 101,850 grams (g) were found and seized.

“The team then raided two more units in the same condominium building and seized 196 packets of MMDA with a weight of 9,942 g; 450 erimin 5 pills (124 g; five Ecstasy packets (93.83 g; eight packets of ketamine (242 g), 45 Yaba pills (4.51 g); drug processing equipment and keys to two vehicles,” he said at a media conference at the Sentul district police headquarters here today.

The police also located 11 packets of MDMA (542 g) in the back passenger seat of a white Volkswagen Passat in the condominium’s parking area and seized four cars - a Toyota Alphard, a Perodua Myvi, a Honda Civic and a Suzuki Swift believed to be used to deliver drugs to customers.

Both suspects, who tested negative for drugs and did not possess prior criminal records, have been remanded for seven days from Nov 19 under Section 38B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and had their remand extended for six days today, he said.

He added that the police were currently trying to identify other syndicate members who are still at large and the source of the seized drugs.