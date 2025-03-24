Police to probe viral allegations of police misconduct

KUALA LUMPUR: The police will conduct an internal investigation into allegatins of misconduct by police personnel while conducting a roadblock at the Mines junction at noon that went viral.

Serdang district police chief ACP AA Anbalagan said the investigation would review whether misconduct of any breach in roadblock guidelines occurred.

“Investigations are being conducted and the Serdang district police headquarters will be uncompromising if misconduct did occur during the roadblock,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Anbalagan also advised the public to refrain from speculating about the incident as it could disrupt the investigation.

A 1-minute 19 second video went viral depicting three traffic police personnel at a roadblock with one of them taking something from a car driver who was stopped.