IPOH: Police are expected to record a statement from Hulu Kinta assemblyman Muhamad Arafat Varisai Mahamad this week over allegations that a firearm was brandished during yesterday’s PKR branch-level elections.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said, however, that no specific date or time has been set to take the political leader’s statement.

“We understand that he is currently busy campaigning for the Ayer Kuning by-election. Hopefully, he will come to the station sometime this week,” he said during a press conference at the Perak Senior Police Officers’ Mess today.

Earlier, Noor Hisam witnessed the handover of duties for the Sungai Siput police chief post from DSP Rohai Zimi Rozali to acting chief Supt A.W. Charan and the Tapah police chief post from Supt Johari Yahya to acting chief DSP Mohd Fadzil Ismail.

Yesterday, Noor Hisam said police had received a report at 12.28 pm from a man alleging a commotion during a Hari Raya gathering at the Taman Indah Community Hall.

Noor Hisam said eight witnesses have come forward to give their statements, and police are working to identify additional individuals who were reportedly present during the incident, as seen in the viral video.

Yesterday, Muhamad Arafat denied the allegation and said he had also lodged a police report over the claim.

In a separate development, Noor Hisam said police are still awaiting further instructions from the deputy public prosecutor regarding the case of a political influencer who was detained in connection with the ‘Negaraku’ anthem controversy.

“She was released on police bail after her statement was recorded at the Hilir Perak District police headquarters,” he said.

On April 10, Hilir Perak police chief ACP Bakri Zainal Abidin said the woman, in her 40s, had been released on bail to assist in investigations into allegations that the national anthem was sung in a different language at a school in Teluk Intan.

He clarified that the children did not sing the national anthem but the Perak state anthem.