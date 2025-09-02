Police to send officers to Thailand over Malaysian detained with firearms

HULU SELANGOR: The Royal Malaysia Police will dispatch officers to Thailand to conduct a detailed investigation into the case of a Malaysian national arrested with rifles and ammunition in Sadao, Songkhla.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said the male suspect remains in custody in Thailand with further investigations to be carried out in close cooperation with neighbouring authorities.

Initial information from the Kedah contingent police headquarters indicates the suspect was arrested with several rifles and rounds of ammunition while driving a vehicle bearing a Malaysian registration number.

Investigations are ongoing regarding allegations that the weapons were intended to be smuggled into Malaysia according to the police chief.

Only one individual has been arrested so far but the probe will be expanded to determine the modus operandi and organisation behind this activity.

Mohd Khalid assured that security along the Malaysia-Thailand border remains under control despite this incident.

He was speaking at a press conference after launching the Diploma in Policing and National Occupational Skills Standards programme at the Kuala Kubu Bahru police college.

Media reports yesterday indicated a Malaysian man was arrested with two M16 assault rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition allegedly purchased in Thailand for smuggling into Malaysia.

In another development Mohd Khalid said security for national leaders including the Rulers and Heads of State is being strengthened following an incident where a woman attempted to attack the Sultan of Perak.

The police will increase participation in bodyguard training courses and incorporate elements of the Special Action Unit and commandos to streamline duties of officers working with the palace and state government.

Meanwhile Khalid said police have yet to receive the official report of the second post-mortem on Universiti Teknologi Malaysia cadet Syamsul Haris Shamsudin.

He asked for space to investigate properly and thoroughly with findings to be presented once the investigation is complete.

The second post-mortem on twenty two year old Syamsul Haris was carried out last Saturday before he was reburied at the Kampung Rinching Hulu Muslim Cemetery in Semenyih. – Bernama