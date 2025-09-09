Police track individual behind threats to Petronas LNG employee

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police are actively tracking an individual suspected of sending threatening messages to an employee at the Petronas liquefied natural gas facility in Bintulu, Sarawak.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M. Kumar confirmed his department is working to identify the owner of the phone number used to send the threatening SMS.

“Efforts are underway to track down the sender of the threat while security controls at the location continue to be enhanced throughout the operation,“ he stated during the 6th National Forensic Science Symposium for Law Enforcement.

Kumar added that the investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to trace the phone number used to transmit the threatening message.

The government had previously directed all LNG facilities in Bintulu to immediately tighten security following the received threats according to media reports.

The National Security Council stated this move aimed to enable immediate investigations into the threats against the Petronas employee.

Meanwhile, 280 participants including investigating officers, academics, and forensic experts are attending the forensic symposium running until Thursday.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the symposium serves as a key platform for sharing scientific knowledge and forensic technology.

“This symposium focuses on dialogue sessions and sharing ideas on forensic science innovations, particularly in adapting Artificial Intelligence technology within the criminal justice system,“ he stated during his opening speech.

Ayob Khan emphasized that modern forensic technology facilities are crucial for law enforcement agencies to keep pace with increasingly complex criminal methods globally.

The National Forensic Science Symposium for Law Enforcement has been organized since 2019 as an initiative of the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department. – Bernama