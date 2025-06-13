BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police are tracking down two suspects believed to be involved in a firecracker explosion at Taman Serumpun yesterday that damaged three houses.

Seberang Perai Tengah police chief ACP Helmi Aris said the two suspects were believed to have fled in a car when the explosion occurred at about 1 am.

“...we are also reviewing closed-circuit camera (CCTV) footage from the area to assist the investigation.

“So far, we do not rule out the possibility that the act was committed by two suspects in a car, but their identities have yet to be established,“ he told Bernama today.

He said preliminary investigations indicate that the incident may be related to debt issues, but further investigations are ongoing.

The case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code and Section 6 of the Explosives Act 1957.