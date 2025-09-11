Police urge calm after Kampung Sungai Baru rioting incident in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: Authorities have urged the public to remain calm and avoid rash actions following a rioting incident in Kampung Sungai Baru.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail stressed the importance of obtaining accurate information from credible sources before sharing unverified news.

“The safety and security of all parties remain our top priority,” he stated after closing the 6th National Forensic Science Symposium for Law Enforcement.

Mohd Khalid confirmed police arrested three men believed involved in the riot during the eviction of 37 terrace houses.

The incident resulted in Dang Wang police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman sustaining a head injury from a thrown stone while assisting with electricity disconnection.

The operation followed a court order for demolition of house structures in the area.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus vowed no compromise with anyone provoking or injuring officers during the operation.

“I will ensure that those responsible are dealt with sternly,” he told reporters after inspecting the eviction process.

Sulizmie received treatment at Kuala Lumpur Hospital while civilians also sustained minor injuries including a sprained arm.

Fadil identified a group of non-residents believed to be deliberately provoking unrest during the commotion.

“Some people gathered here are believed to be involved in activities aimed at causing chaos,” he confirmed through resident acknowledgements.

Fadil earlier explained to residents the police duty to enforce the court order for operational clarity. – Bernama