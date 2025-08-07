Police warn against sharing unverified info on Zara Qairina’s death

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has issued a stern warning against sharing unverified information regarding the death of 13-year-old student Zara Qairina Mahathir.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail confirmed the circulation of misleading content and images tied to the case on social media.

He emphasised that such actions risk disrupting investigations and misleading the public.

“The investigation, including post-mortem procedures, follows legal protocols, and all parties must refrain from spreading unverified details,“ he stated.

Violators may face charges under Section 15 of the Child Act 2001 for revealing a minor’s identity or Section 203A of the Penal Code for unauthorised disclosure.

Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 also penalises misuse of online platforms for spreading false information.

Zara Qairina was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu on 17 July after being found unconscious near her school dormitory.

Police are finalising the investigation following a review by the Attorney-General’s Chambers. - Bernama