PUTRAJAYA: Political and racial issues should not be intertwined with the government’s efforts to promote the tourism industry, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

He said the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) is working diligently to attract tourists from all countries, but these efforts were being criticised, with some accusing the government of prioritising Chinese tourists.

He expressed concern that the political and racial issues played by some parties, especially against Chinese tourists, will slow down the government’s efforts to stimulate economic growth.

Expressing concern that politicising and racialising issues, particularly regarding Chinese tourists, could hinder the government’s efforts to boost economic growth through tourism.

He underscored that the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) aims to avoid involvement in political and religious matters, concentrating instead on creating business opportunities for Malaysians and driving economic progress.

ALSO READ: Ministries and tourism agencies urged to enhance cooperation with MOTAC to boost sector

“I urge everyone to work together to attract. Malaysia is not alone in seeking Chinese tourists. Saudi Arabia is also actively promoting itself in China because they recognise that it’s one of the largest markets with significant spending power,“ he said during a recent press conference.

He said the presence of Chinese tourists would significantly boost the country’s economy, benefiting traders, including small businesses in rural areas.

To compete with neighbouring countries like Thailand, which are more attractive to tourists, Tiong said all parties should focus on enhancing Malaysia as a desirable destination rather than criticising tourists, particularly those from China.

“What is important for us is to develop the economy. If we allow everything to be tied to politics and racism, we will fail to achieve the goals of Visit Malaysia Year 2026 and ASEAN 2025,“ he said.

According to Tiong, Malaysia recorded 34.2 million arrivals, comprising 22.5 million tourists and 11.7 million visitors between January and November this year - a performance that has exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

ALSO READ: Apology to the people of Japan, China following serious accidents, not signboard issue - Tiong

In another development, he said there is nothing wrong with promoting bilingualism in business signage.

While he agreed that the law should be respected by all, he cautioned that enforcement methods should avoid creating negative impressions among locals and tourists alike.

The authorities should engage with business owners through consultation sessions and issue notices to encourage compliance with regulations, rather than abruptly removing signs deemed inappropriate, he added.