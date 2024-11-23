Political stability, public service drive MADANI Government’s success - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The success of the MADANI Government in leading the nation over the past two years is the result of political stability, clear policies and the commitment of civil servants, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the people have demonstrated their willingness to work together with the government to elevate Malaysia onto the world stage.

“It must be remembered – this success has been made possible because of a stable political system. That stability is thanks to the cooperation of the country’s leadership.

“... many shifts have been made, and the effectiveness of policy implementation is due to the commitment and determination of civil servants who have shown their readiness to undertake reforms and changes. Programme implementation is far more efficient now,“ he said.

Anwar said this during the Townhall session of the Two Years of MADANI Government Programme (2TM) and the 2024 National Public Service Reform Convention that is being held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre today.

Also present were Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Cabinet ministers and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Anwar also praised the commitment of the private sector, saying it plays a crucial role in helping advance the country.

“The private sector plays a critical role in the country’s success in achieving the national agenda.

“Skills and expertise are their domain, and we (the government) are just the enablers and catalysts to accelerate the process,” he said.

Additionally, he expressed appreciation for the nation’s enforcement agencies, such as the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), for carrying out their duties effectively in ensuring the country remains peaceful and safe.

“Appreciation goes to the national security machinery, including the military, police, and all enforcement agencies, because this is the foundation that allows us to progress in various fields,” he said.

The MADANI Government, according to the Prime Minister, must be given the space to elevate Malaysia’s stature so that it is recognised as a strong and great nation on the global stage.

He expressed confidence in the current leadership, the capability of civil servants and enforcement agencies to help the country achieve this goal and eradicate the systemic corruption that had previously been prevalent.

The MADANI Government, Anwar emphasised, does not tolerate any form of corruption or abuse of power while steering the nation.

“That’s why this understanding is necessary. Listen, study and don’t trivialise issues that could harm us. That’s why I commend the actions of enforcement agencies like the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN).

“We cannot allow practices that harm the country and allow the plundering of national wealth. If there are weaknesses, we accept them and try to correct our shortcomings,” he said.

The Prime Minister also stressed that any differences must be addressed at all levels because no country can achieve economic success if it faces political instability.