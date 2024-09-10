Pollution: DOE issues detention order to Kulim rubber processing facility

ALOR SETAR: A used rubber processing facility in Kulim was issued an Equipment Operation Detention (POK) order after it was found to be causing air pollution.

Kedah Environment Department (DOE) director Sharifah Zakiah Syed Sahab said investigations revealed that the facility’s scrubber, used to control air pollution, was malfunctioning and required maintenance.

“The Kedah DOE received public complaints about foul odours coming for the factory’s used rubber processing activities.

“Upon investigation, it was confirmed that the complaints were valid, and the factory was indeed emitting unpleasant smells. The case is being investigated under the Environmental Quality (Clean Air) Regulations 2014,” she said in a statement today.

She added that the POK was imposed under Section 38 of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 for failing to ensure the proper functioning of the system to stop the source of pollution.

The Kedah DOE also issued a Directive Notice under Sections 31 and 37 of the Environmental Quality Act 1974, instructing the facility to take corrective action and carry out maintenance on the scrubber equipment.

Sharifah Zakiah added that air quality monitoring was conducted in the affected area for 72 hours to assess the pollution levels accurately.

“We remain committed to enforcing the Environmental Quality Act 1974 to safeguard environmental well-being and enhance the quality of the environment for the benefit of society,” she said.