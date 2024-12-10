PETALING JAYA: A well-known roadside popiah stall on Jalan Munshi Abdullah in Melaka has been temporarily closed by the state health department due to hygiene violations.

According to The Star, the closure order, effective for 14 days, was issued during an enforcement operation on October 10.

Melaka Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem reported that the operation inspected 24 eateries in total.

The popiah stall was found to have rat droppings and failed to comply with food safety procedures outlined in the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009.

Two additional food operators were also issued closure orders under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983.

As a result of the operation, 55 compound notices were issued, totaling approximately RM16,000 in fines.

Regarding the ongoing anti-smoking campaign, Ngwe stated that as of Friday (Oct 11), inspections of 1,638 premises had been carried out to ensure compliance with the Smoking Control Act for Public Health 2024 (Act 852), which took effect on October 1.

He noted that 42 operations involving 58 enforcement officers have been conducted as part of this initiative.