SHAH ALAM: The project to upgrade infrastructure in Port Klang town, which is being carried out in four phases, is currently underway, the Selangor State Legislative Assembly sitting was told today.

State Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Ng Suee Lim said phases one and two of the project, which started on April 12 at a cost of RM797,361, involved upgrading infrastructure along Persiaran Raja Muda Musa, Jalan Syahbandar, and the surrounding areas.

“It is estimated that 97% of the work has been finished, with only the pre-mix work remaining to complete the project,” he said in reply to a question from Azmizam Zaman Huri (PH-Port Klang) regarding the current status of the Port Klang Town Development Plan.

According to Ng, the Port Klang Town development project would continue with the third phase, focusing on cleaning work, and the final phase would include a proposal to demolish and rebuild the existing stalls.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when tabling Budget 2025, announced that RM107 million would be allocated for the construction and upgrading of the roads at the Pulau Indah Ring Road and North Klang Port to spur the country’s logistics sector.