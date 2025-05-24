JOHOR BAHRU: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is confident that the party’s new leadership can elevate its performance beyond previous achievements.

Addressing more than 10,000 delegates at the PKR National Congress 2024/2025, the prime minister stressed the importance of unity and shared determination among party members of diverse backgrounds in fulfilling the party’s vision.

“If we display disunity, we will not succeed. The party cannot move forward without a spirit of care and trust,” he said during the winding-up session of the presidential policy speech at the congress here today.

“So I advise (party leaders) at the division, state and central levels to move on from past experiences (following the party elections),” when winding up the debate on his policy speech here today.

Also present were PKR advisory council chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, newly elected deputy president Nurul Izzah Anwar and other senior party leaders.

Congratulating the new leadership line-up, Anwar stressed the need to strengthen the party by embracing all sources of strength and support, including from former Deputy President Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and former vice-president Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, who he said have made significant contributions to the party.

Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, underscored the need for the party’s leadership to streamline internal structures following the recent party elections.

He said focus must be placed on addressing weaknesses and revitalising the party’s ideals among its members.

“To that end, my first directive today is for training programmes to be conducted at the Akademi Keadilan, starting with the Central Leadership Council (MPP), the Youth Wing (AMK) and the Women’s Wing. These sessions should serve as a platform for self-reflection.

“The reform process must begin at the top levels of leadership before it cascades down to the grassroots. What is important is the ability to accept criticism and make improvements with humility, as it is essential for anyone aspiring to lead,” he said.

Anwar said the party must also undergo a reform process, particularly in the areas of discipline and ethical conduct.