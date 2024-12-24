GUA MUSANG: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) sent more than one ton of basic food supplies, such as rice, sugar and flour, to residents in Kampung Miak here who were affected by the recent floods.

Gua Musang District Police Chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said the supplies also included household cleaning items donated by several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) through the Gua Musang Police Headquarters (IPD) food bank.

“Kampung Miak is a settlement located in the interior about 120 kilometres from the Gua Musang town and to get there, you have to travel through 30 kilometres of logging road. The aid was delivered using eight four-wheel drive vehicles,” he told reporters after handing over food aid supplies in Kampung Miak here today.

The event was also attended by members of the Police Family Association (PERKEP).

Meanwhile, Kampung Miak Residents representative, Tg Usri Tg Hamzah, 56, said 40 families in the village were trapped for several days during the recent flood as the only road in the village was submerged when water from Sungai Lebir overflowed its bank.

“Our settlement was like an island then as the surrounding areas were flooded,” he said and thanked all parties for the food supplies and household items.