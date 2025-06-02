Post-mortem on engineer killed in chopper crash set for tomorrow

BENTONG: The post-mortem for the Indonesian engineer who died in the Bell 206L4 helicopter fire incident during refuelling this morning will be carried out at 11 am tomorrow at Bentong Hospital.

Bentong police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said the investigation into the cause of the incident is now under the Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) after the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Forensics team completes its investigation.

The victim, Finsen Reskey Sembiring, 27, died from being struck by the helicopter’s rotor blade when the aircraft was hovering (several feet above ground) overturned and caught fire during landing for refuelling at Batu 9 in Jalan Lama Bentong-Kuala Lumpur.

“We will be in contact with the Indonesian Embassy to inform the victim’s family while the (slightly injured) pilot involved has been sent to the hospital and is resting after his statement was recorded.

“It is currently unclear how long BKSU will take to complete the investigation,” he said at the scene.

Zaiham added that the pilot was saved due to a courageous security guard who ran to pull him out from the burning helicopter.