JOHOR BAHRU: The post-pandemic tourism in ASEAN must focus not only on recovery but also on transitioning to a sustainable, quality-driven business model, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who is also the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister said the region has the potential to lead global efforts by championing decarbonisation in aviation, integrating renewable energy and advancing innovative tourism approaches such as community-based tourism, ecotourism and regenerative tourism.

“These initiatives aim to ensure equitable benefits for local communities while preserving cultural authenticity and protecting the environment,” he said at the opening ceremony of ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2025 here today.

Also present were Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Tourism Ministers from ASEAN countries, Timor Leste and ASEAN dialogue partners.

Fadillah said ASEAN is one of the world’s most dynamic tourism markets, steadily recovering from the challenges of COVID-19.

He said Southeast Asia welcomed over 100 million tourists in 2023, achieving 70 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

“By 2024, the region is expected to surpass 130 million arrivals, marking a full recovery. This success reflects ASEAN’s resilience and optimism in driving tourism forward,” he said.

He said according to travel technology leader Amadeus, in 2025, tourism growth in Asia would be shaped by flexible visa policies, more flight routes and luxury travel options.

“Asia is expected to account for 35 per cent of global leisure travel spending and 50 per cent of air passenger growth in the next 15 years, cementing its role as a global leader in tourism and economic growth,” he said adding that addressing the challenges of over-tourism is critical to maintaining the balance between tourism growth and public goods.

He also said the Action Roadmap for Sustainable Tourism Development in ASEAN advocates for multi-sector collaboration involving municipalities, transport systems and private stakeholders to improve infrastructure and enhance liveability for both residents and visitors.

“While tourism investments are recovering with FDI in the sector increasing from US$1.2 billion (US$1=RM4.504) in 2022 to US$2.8 billion in 2023, this is still far below the pre-pandemic peak of US$24.5 billion in 2019.

“To address this gap, ASEAN must prioritise quality investments that diversify destinations, redistribute tourist flows and leverage technology to reduce pressure on existing hotspots.

“By doing so, ASEAN can position itself as a vital platform for promoting inclusive and well-balanced tourism growth in the region,” he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister said it is also crucial to position ASEAN as a single destination of choice and innovation hub, bridging digital infrastructure gaps among member states.

He said the ASEAN Digital Masterplan 2025 and Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) are a game changer towards regional integration in areas like cross-border payments, cybersecurity, digital skills, talent mobility, and emerging technologies like AI.

On the ATF 2025, Fadillah said the event drummed up enthusiasm for the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign.

He said themed “Malaysia-A Sustainable and Culturally Rich Destination” with a focus on sustainable and high-value tourism, the campaign targeted 35.6 million international tourist arrivals and tourism receipts of RM147.1 billion.

Additionally, he said from 2024 to 2026, it is expected that more than 850 international conferences and business events will be held in conjunction with VM2026, which are anticipated to generate RM7.38 billion in economic impact.

“The ASEAN Tourism Forum 2025 is more than just an event, it is a statement of intent. It is a declaration that through unity and collaboration, we can work together, hand in hand, to build resilient tourism economies that benefit all stakeholders, from local communities to small businesses,” he said.

In return, he said this would create a tourism ecosystem that is sustainable, inclusive and resilient for years to come.

“I urge all of you -- Tourism Ministers, policymakers, industry leaders and stakeholders, to seize this opportunity to forge partnerships, share insights and inspire action.

“Let us ensure that the tourism landscape we shape today becomes a legacy for our future generations. Together, in unity and motion, we can propel ASEAN tourism into a brighter, prosperous, and more sustainable future,” he added.

Earlier, Fadillah witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of South Korea and the Government of Malaysia on cooperation in the field of tourism. The MoU was signed by Tiong and South Korean Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Yu Inchon.