Umno leader clears upside down flag mystery with CCTV footage

A series of controversial upside down Malaysian flag incidents has prompted an Umno leader to step forward with video evidence to clarify one particular case that went viral on social media recently.

Datuk Mohd Noor Helmy Abdul Halem, Melaka’s deputy state executive councillor for Science, Technology, and Communications, released CCTV footage demonstrating that a Jalur Gemilang displayed upside down at a Batu Berendam factory was actually caused by weather conditions, not deliberate disrespect.

The surveillance recording from Texas Instruments Melaka reveals that strong winds loosened the flag’s lower attachment point, causing it to detach from the pole and flip over before becoming entangled in an inverted position.

“The CCTV footage clearly shows the bottom portion tied to the flagpole became detached, got caught, and turned upside down,“ Mohd Noor Helmy explained in a Facebook video posted yesterday (August 17).

“Following this flip, the flag continued fluttering, and this was the moment when the national flag was photographed and subsequently went viral, when in reality it had simply fallen.”

The clarification comes amid heightened national sensitivity over several recent flag mishandling incidents that have sparked public controversy and official investigations.

The most notable case occurred on August 10 when authorities arrested a 59-year-old hardware store proprietor in Kepala Batas, Penang, following an upside down flag incident. The business owner was reportedly measuring an iron pole’s length and failed to notice the incorrect flag installation. The situation escalated after someone recorded and shared the incident online.

Umno Youth leader Akmal Saleh, a Melaka state assemblyman intensified public attention on this case by threatening to “personally educate” the store owner on proper Malaysian flag hoisting protocols.

Another incident emerged on August 1 when SJKC Chung Hua Port Dickson in Negeri Sembilan inadvertently displayed the national flag upside down. A passerby documented and posted the mistake on social media platforms.

The school administration, together with the School Board of Management and Parent-Teacher Association, issued a joint public apology the following day for the flag error. Subsequent investigations revealed that a person with disabilities (OKU) had been assigned flag-raising duties and had unknowingly hoisted it incorrectly.

These incidents have highlighted the importance of proper flag handling protocols and sparked discussions about national symbol respect across Malaysian communities.

Mohd Noor Helmy’s proactive use of surveillance footage to provide context has earned appreciation from netizens who praised his transparent approach to addressing the controversy.

The string of flag-related mishaps has prompted calls for clearer guidelines and education regarding proper Jalur Gemilang display procedures to prevent future accidental violations.