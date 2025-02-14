Power station fire: TNB works on inspection, recovery

SEREMBAN: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has announced that its technical team is doing inspection and recovery work following a fire at the Tuanku Jaafar Power Station in Port Dickson last night.

In a statement on Facebook, TNB confirmed that the fire had been extinguished and, as of last night, no injuries had been reported among TNB personnel or the public.

“TNB is also working with the Negeri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department to continue investigations and has implemented safety control measures. Overall, the power station’s operations remain under control,“ the statement said today.

Meanwhile, Port Dickson Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Kamal Mohd Timar said the incident was believed to have been caused by a gas leak, resulting in an explosion at power unit 2A in the pipeline area involving neutral gas. However, the fire did not affect the building structure.

He added that the power station operates on gas turbine energy, and oxygen readings outside the building stood at 20.8 per cent, which is within the normal range.

Earlier, Bernama reported that TNB had confirmed the fire at the Tuanku Jaafar Power Station in Port Dickson last night but stated that no untoward incidents had occurred.