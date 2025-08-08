Power theft crackdown in Lahad Datu uncovers 170 illegal connections

LAHAD DATU: Sabah Electricity uncovered 170 premises engaged in illegal electricity connections and meter tampering during a three-day enforcement operation.

The operation, codenamed Op Martabat, was conducted jointly with the Royal Malaysia Police in Lahad Datu.

Authorities found 100 houses with illegal connections and 70 premises with tampered meter installations.

Sabah Electricity stated that the estimated monthly revenue loss due to power theft amounts to RM273,000.

These illegal activities not only pose safety risks but also cause financial losses and disrupt supply for legitimate consumers.

The utility company thanked the police and other agencies for their cooperation in the operation.

Op Martabat aims to address key factors behind electricity supply issues in Sabah.

The enforcement drive will continue until August 30, targeting a reduction in system loss rates.

Sabah Electricity seeks to lower the system loss rate in Lahad Datu from 17.17 per cent to 15 per cent.

Residents are encouraged to report suspicious activities via the Sabah Electricity hotline at 15444 or the mySESB app. - Bernama