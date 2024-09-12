KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in several states is improving with a temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in Kedah being closed this evening while Kelantan and Perak have shown a reduction in the number of flood victims while the number remains in Johor.

In KEDAH, the Civil Defence Force (APM) deputy director Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sri Gunung which was open since Nov 29 has been closed at 2.30 pm today.

“All victims from Mukim Gunong involving Kampung Alor Gunung, Kampung Gunung, Kampung Gunung Hilir, Kampung Alor Goncar, Kampung Alor Melintang and Pondok Tanjung Bedil have been allowed to return to their respective homes as the water has completely receded,“ he said in a statement today.

In KELANTAN, the number of flood victims continued to decrease to 32 victims from seven families as of 4 pm this evening compared to 43 victims from 12 families this morning.

The Disaster Information Portal of the Social Welfare Department (JKM) showed that a total of 32 victims from the seven families are still taking shelter at a PPS in Pasir Mas.

The infobanjir.water.gov.my portal of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) recorded that only Sungai Golok in Tumpat still exceeded the alert level, which is at 2.0 metres (alert level 2.0 metres) while all other rivers were at normal levels.

In PERAK, the State Disaster Management Department (JPBN) secretariat in a statement announced that the number of flood victims this evening has reduced to 112 victims from 36 families in three PPS in the Kinta and Perak Tengah districts compared to 117 victims this morning.

The statement said that a total of 78 victims from 25 families are still taking shelter in two PPS, the Tanjung Tualang Multipurpose Hall and SK St Paul in the Kinta district, while the Kampung Teluk Kepayang Community Hall, Bota in Perak Tengah, still has 34 victims from 11 families.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department has predicted that most districts including Kerian, Manjung, Perak Tengah, Hilir Perak, Bagan Datuk, Kinta, Kuala Kangsar, Hulu Perak and Muallim will experience rain this evening and overnight.

Meanwhile, in JOHOR, the number of flood victims remained at 109 people from 33 families as of 4pm today, as of this morning with only the Segamat district affected by the floods.

State JPBN chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said four PPS are still operating including at Kampung Batu Badak Community Hall with 40 victims from 12 families.

He said the other three PPS are at Kampung Tasek Community Hall with 46 victims from 15 families, Kampung Sanglang Community Hall with 19 victims from five families and Kampung Kuala Paya Community Hall with four victims from one family.

“Two rivers are at danger level, namely Sungai Tangkak in Kampung Seri Ma’mor, Tangkak with a reading of 4.27 metres and Sungai Muar at Jeti Kampung Tekam, Segamat with a reading of 4.17 metres.

“The Segamat district reported rain this evening, while Muar, Mersing, Batu Pahat and Tangkak were cloudy and Johor Bahru, Pontian, Kluang, Kota Tinggi and Kulai were sunny,” he said in a statement today.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, the JKM Disaster Information website reported that a total of two PPS were opened in Tampin, namely Balai Raya Kampung Parit Buluh and Sekolah Kebangsaan Gedok, which accommodated 30 victims from eight families as of this evening.