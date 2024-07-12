PORT DICKSON: Perbadanan PR1MA Malaysia (PR1MA) plans to enhance the value of its affordable housing projects by introducing smart homes with environment-friendly concepts.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said the initiative aligns with PR1MA’s role as a housing agency under the ministry, which is synonymous with developing quality affordable homes.

“Next year, PR1MA will introduce more exciting projects with added value, including a focus on smart home initiatives, green buildings with renewable energy, and development of PR1MA towns.

“In July next year, we are going to organise the ASEAN Property Summit, the largest expo to elevate the nation’s stature, particularly in the real estate sector,” he told a press conference at the handing over of Residensi Port Dickson house keys, which was also attended by PR1MA chairman, Datuk Azrulnizam Abd Aziz, today.

He said PR1MA has sold more than 1,900 housing units valued at RM810 million and aims to complete over 8,900 housing units by the end of this year.

“This achievement not only increases homeownership among the M40 group but also strengthens PR1MA’s financial flow. I am very proud of PR1MA’s efforts and commitment to completing its projects.

“This year, PR1MA completed six projects, including Residensi Port Dickson, Residensi Larkin Indah in Johor, Residensi Brickfields in Kuala Lumpur, Residensi Melaka Tengah 2 in Melaka, Residensi Nexus Kajang in Selangor, and Residensi Bukit Gelugor in Penang,” he said, adding that several other projects, including previously delayed ones, are also expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Nga said PR1MA won nine industry awards this year: six at the StarProperty Award 2024 and three at The Edge Property Excellence Award 2024.

This is a testament to PR1MA’s commitment, alongside the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT), to building high-quality homes and fostering sustainable communities.

At the event, Nga handed over keys to 15 buyers of the housing units at Residensi Port Dickson. The project includes 659 terrace houses which were issued the Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC) in May 2024.

He noted that this development, initially classified as a delayed project, was revived through the appointment of Vertex Central Industries Sdn Bhd as the contractor.