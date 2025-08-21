Predator threats cause ikan kelah to leave Lake Kenyir sanctuary

KUALA TERENGGANU: Disturbances caused by predators have been identified as the factor behind the recent absence of fish at the Kelah Sanctuary, Lake Kenyir, according to the Central Terengganu Development Authority (Ketengah).

In a statement today, Ketengah said that threats from predators like otters had made the fish less calm, prompting them to move away from areas popular with tourists.

It added that the situation had improved after preventive measures, continuous monitoring, and intensive fish-habituation efforts were implemented to attract the fish back to the sanctuary.

“Operations at the Kelah Sanctuary have been slightly disrupted since Aug 18 due to predator disturbances, which have caused the wild mahseer or ikan kelah, to become less calm and avoid the area.

“However, Ketengah has taken immediate action to ensure that the kelah population at the sanctuary and visitor comfort remain unaffected,” the statement said.

Ketengah also said that the Kelah Sanctuary at Lake Kenyir would be closed for three days from tomorrow until Aug 24 for maintenance.

Meanwhile, Arif Aizat, 21, a visitor from Kuala Lumpur, said he and his friends felt disappointed at not being able to see the ikan kelah, as featured on social media, despite having paid a relatively high package fee of RM35 to RM50 per person.

“We travelled a long way hoping to see the large and abundant ikan kelah in Lake Kenyir but were disappointed to find only a few.

“The relevant parties need to take immediate action because this is affecting tourists. If it continues, it could also impact Terengganu’s tourism industry,” he said. – Bernama