Pregnant women among four dead in fatal Putrajaya crash

PETALING JAYA: A tragic accident near IOI Conezion Putrajaya claimed the lives of four Malaysians, including two pregnant women, after their car crashed into a road divider on Thursday (November 21).

According to The Star, Sepang OCPD asst comm Norhizam Bahaman revealed that the vehicle, which was travelling from Kajang, lost control and spun before colliding with the divider.

“All the victims have been brought to the Putrajaya Hospital for post mortems,” he was quoted as saying.

“Investigations are still underway.”

He had urged witnesses to come forward to assist the police.

The victims, aged between 20 and 40, included two men and two pregnant women.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar stated that when rescue personnel arrived, three victims were already dead, while one critically injured woman later succumbed to her injuries.