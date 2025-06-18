LANGKAWI: Preparations are in full swing here as Malaysia gears up to host the ASEAN Ministers of Education and Higher Education Roundtables 2025 (#EduRoundtables2025), with final touches being made from venue setup to delegate coordination.

A Bernama check at the event venue - a hotel here - today observed workers making final preparations ahead of the forum’s commencement tomorrow.

The workers were also seen busy decorating the venue with floral arrangements.

Throughout the two-day programme, beginning tomorrow, the ministers and senior officials are expected to deliberate on a new framework that will guide the region’s educational direction moving forward.

In addition to the closed-door ASEAN Ministers of Education Roundtable session on June 19, Malaysia’s Ministry of Education (MOE) will host the ASEAN Forum on Education tomorrow with the same theme, “Accelerating Innovative Strategies: Mitigating Out-of-School Children and Youth (OOSCY) Challenges.”

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek is scheduled to deliver her remarks on Thursday.

For higher education segment, key items on the agenda include the expected endorsement of the ASEAN Leaders’ Declaration on Higher Education and the ASEAN Global Exchange for Mobility and Scholarship (ASEAN GEMS).

This marks Malaysia’s fifth time as ASEAN Chair, following previous terms in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015.