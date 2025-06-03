Prevalent school bullying calls for stricter remedies

PETALING JAYA: The rising number of bullying cases in schools calls for immediate action and stricter measures to curb the issue.

According to the Sistem Sahsiah Diri Murid statistics under the Education Ministry, bullying cases surged from 3,887 in 2022 to 5,891 in 2023.

By October 2024, 5,703 cases were recorded, bringing the total number of students involved in bullying incidents to 11,594.

Malaysian Mental Health Association associate counsellor Nurhijjah Mat Zin told theSun male students are more likely to engage in physical bullying, while female students tend to bully through emotional and social means, and the victims are often 13-year-old students.

“Bullying takes many forms, both verbal and non-verbal, some of which can have severe or even fatal consequences. The most common types include physical bullying, such as pushing, punching and kicking, as well as coercion to comply with unreasonable demands,” said Nurhijjah.

“Verbal bullying involves threats, name-calling, slander and harassment, while social isolation, cyberbullying and body shaming are becoming increasingly common.

She warned that one of the biggest misconceptions parents have is believing that bullying is a normal part of growing up.

“Some parents assume their children are too resilient to be bullied or believe they would always confide in them if they were harassed.

“Others dismiss bullying, advise children to ignore it, or fear legal complications if they report it, ultimately allowing the issue to escalate,” she said, adding that Malaysia has made commendable efforts in addressing bullying, but gaps remain in enforcement.

“Some cases are ignored, mishandled or only taken seriously after being widely shared on social media.

“There should be strict, standardised procedures that apply to all schools, ensuring swift action against bullies,” said Nurhijjah.

She stressed that the consequences of bullying can be devastating, leading to mental health struggles, self-harm and even fatalities.

“A fine of just RM100 is not enough to deter perpetrators,” she added.

Nurhijjah proposed that every school has at least one trained counsellor rather than relying solely on teacher-counsellors, and implementing a clear, accessible reporting system for students and parents to seek help without fear of repercussions.

“We should adopt global best practices, such as Finland’s KiVa programme, which encourages students to intervene and stand up against bullying,” she said.

In 2017, it was reported that navy cadet Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain died after being tortured by his peers at a National Defence University hostel, with the Court of Appeal upholding the death sentence on six former students convicted of murdering him.

The six will only serve 18 years in prison, after the Federal Court set aside their death sentences recently.

Lawyer and Anti-Bullying Act Campaign head Wan Azliana Wan Adnan said bullying must be recognised as a serious crime, warranting strict policies and legal consequences.

“Many students remain silent due to threats from bullies, fearing that their reports would not be taken seriously or that they won’t be protected.

“To combat this, training teachers and staff in intervention techniques is important. Schools should also monitor high-risk areas such as dormitories, assembly halls and prefect rooms, where bullying is more likely to occur.

“If schools or authorities fail to act, victims and parents should escalate the issue through formal complaints to the Education Ministry. Bullying is no longer just a discipline issue. It is a crime,” said Wan Azliana.

She also said with the growing use of digital platforms, cyberbullying has become an even greater concern.

“Unlike conventional bullying, it allows perpetrators to hide behind fake accounts and operate anonymously, making it more damaging and harder to track.

“To counter this, parents must actively monitor the online activities of their children and encourage open communication,” she said.