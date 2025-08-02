KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reminded the people to always prioritise healthcare and safeguard the peace the nation currently enjoys.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony for the Malaysia Sarong Music Run 2025 at the Petronas Twin Towers (KLCC) here, Anwar said the event was not only about promoting a healthy lifestyle but also about fostering a spirit of friendship among the people.

“The sarong has its own cultural significance and is well known across the Malay archipelago ... So, if you have a sarong, wear it; if not, it’s fine. What matters is the spirit behind it.

“Let us pray for everyone’s safety, for peace in this country, for the people’s well-being, and for economic growth. Do not let anyone disrupt our national peace,” he said before flagging off the run.

Also present were Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim and Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif.

Anwar, dressed in sports attire and a sarong sash, later took part in a three-kilometre walk with participants of the event.

In a statement, the Malaysia Sarong Music Run 2025 announced that the event had drawn 10,500 participants, aiming to promote culture, heritage and an active lifestyle.

The programme integrated cultural elements along the running route, offering participants a deeper experience of Malaysia’s traditions.

Key highlights of the event included the sarong as a symbol of unity and heritage, traditional games and heritage exhibitions, a showcase of heritage cuisine, and a platform for local talents.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in collaboration with Malaysia Marathon as co-organiser, while SCORE Sports Management served as the technical partner.

LOCCO, known for its Keretapi Sarong event, also played a role in ensuring the celebration was rich in cultural and heritage elements.