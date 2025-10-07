Prison warden gets five years, caning for stepdaughter sexual assault

KUALA TERENGGANU: A prison warden received a five-year prison sentence and four strokes of the cane from the Sessions Court for sexually assaulting his 14-year-old stepdaughter.

Judge Mohd Zul Zakiqudin Zulkifli delivered the verdict after the defence failed to establish reasonable doubt in the case.

The court imposed a four-year prison term under Section 14(d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

An additional one-year prison sentence and four cane strokes were given for a supplementary charge under Section 16(1) of the same Act.

Both prison terms will run consecutively starting from the conviction date.

The accused will also undergo two years of police supervision after completing his prison sentence.

According to the charges, the man committed physical sexual assault while in a position of trust as the stepfather.

The offence occurred at a house in Chendering at 12.15 am on July 19, 2023.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Nabihah Hanim Ayimn represented the prosecution during the proceedings.

The accused was defended by counsel Che Muhammad Amir Che Musa throughout the trial.

Twelve witnesses testified during the trial, with eight appearing for the prosecution and four for the defence.

The accused himself was among the four witnesses who testified for the defence. – Bernama