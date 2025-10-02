Prisoners graduate from certification programme

BANGI: For 243 prison inmates, yesterday was not just another day behind bars as it was graduation day.

With scrolls in hand and families looking on, they were celebrated as graduates of the Malaysia Skills Certificate programme, proving that even behind prison gates, second chances can be written.

They received certification at the fourth convocation ceremony organised by the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp).

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, who officiated at the event, said the initiative underlines the Madani government’s belief that rehabilitation works best when offenders are given skills and dignity.

“We have produced 1,100 graduates through this initiative. Some of these inmates were jailed for minor offences, not hard crimes. This ceremony brings hope to their families,” he said.

The training, conducted at 18 prison vocational centres between August 2024 and April 2025, covered Level Two public cleansing operations, from street-sweeping and drain-clearing to grass-cutting and toilet upkeep.

Graduates did not just gain skills, they also received a monthly RM500 allowance.

Nga said this proved the government’s seriousness in preparing inmates for employment after release.

With certification, they are eligible to apply for jobs with concession companies and local councils.

“Inmates get a new lease on life while the country reduces its dependence on foreign workers in the cleaning sector.”

He also said Selangor and Penang would enforce the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 next year, shifting responsibility for cleansing services from local councils to federal oversight via SWCorp.

Other states are expected to follow, raising demand for certified local workers.

“If they are not given a second chance, the risk of reoffending grows and society pays the price. But with skills, they could walk out with hope instead of a record that drags them back in,” he said.

Nga pointed to early signs of success, noting that from the first intake in 2023, 258 inmates have graduated and seven secured jobs with concessionaires.

“Although the numbers are small, many are still in custody. But this proves that the programme works. The opportunities are there once they are free,” he said.

He urged the public to value cleaning work, noting that it is a profession that uses modern tools and deserves respect.

The initiative also feeds into Malaysia’s bigger ambitions, lifting the skilled workforce to 35% by 2030.

“To the graduates, your journey does not end here,” Nga told the audience.