BANGI: Malaysia’s active, inclusive, and adaptive foreign policy is key to navigating global uncertainties brought about by the administration of the 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, according to the Institute of Malaysian and International Studies (IKMAS).

Professor Dr Kuik Cheng Chwee stated that a passive non-aligned stance would not be effective under Trump’s leadership.

“At the same time, Malaysia must be proactive in international diplomacy, strengthening ties with various blocs, including multilateral groups, Western-based organisations, Asian-originated entities, and Global South alliances such as BRICS, while maintaining relations with Western-leaning institutions.

“We need to be adaptive in responding to global changes. For example, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has introduced new mechanisms to reinforce Malaysia’s ties with ASEAN, the Gulf nations, and China,“ he said during a discussion session titled Trump and the World: Implications for Malaysia, organised by MINDA-UKM today.

He noted that Trump’s re-election for a second term, often referred to as “Trump 2.0,“ is expected to bring further uncertainty to international relations.

Kuik also used the term “known unknowns” to describe the current situation, referring to uncertainties that can be anticipated based on Trump’s previous administration.

“We already know that Trump will reduce US commitments to multilateralism and international alliances. US allies in Europe and East Asia are more concerned as they will be directly affected by this shift in commitment.

“Trump is also known for his ‘transactionalism’ approach, where international relations are treated like business negotiations. While we expect this pattern to continue, the extent of its impact remains uncertain,“ he explained.

He also emphasised that Malaysia and Southeast Asian nations must be prepared for geopolitical, security, and foreign policy challenges.

Issues such as the South China Sea dispute will be a key focus, and as ASEAN Chair this year, Malaysia must play a crucial role in balancing relations with global superpowers.