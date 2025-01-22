KUALA LUMPUR: Police are investigating a case involving a man suspected of using a fake ‘Datuk Seri’ title, allegedly providing illegal Ayurvedic treatment.

Serdang district police chief ACP A.A Anbalagan said in a statement today that police detected a social media post on the issue yesterday, adding that an investigation is ongoing under Section 3 of the Offences Relating to Awards Act 2017 for using unrecognised titles.

He said the man is suspected of providing Ayurvedic treatment without a licence or necessary approvals from the Ministry of Health and relevant authorities.

According to him, yesterday, the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) raided the premises in Bandar Puchong Jaya, Selangor, and confirmed that the establishment did not have a valid licence to operate a beauty and healthcare service.

He said MBSJ issued notices and seized items from the premises.

“The public is advised not to make any speculations or comments that could interfere with the investigation process,” he added.