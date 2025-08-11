Mexico City airport halts flights amid severe flooding

MEXICO CITY: Benito Juarez International Airport halted operations for several hours on Sunday after torrential rains caused severe flooding and poor visibility.

Authorities announced the suspension of all takeoffs and landings for three hours to address the crisis.

The airport’s official social media account stated the decision was made due to heavy rainfall and reports of dangerously low visibility.

The temporary shutdown allowed crews to clear floodwaters and restore normal operations.

As Latin America’s busiest airport, Benito Juarez handled over 45.4 million passengers in 2024.

The flooding also submerged major roads across Mexico City, with water levels reaching 50 centimetres in some areas.

Local authorities issued a purple alert, the highest emergency level, for the central zone of the nine-million-strong metropolis.

Mexico faces severe storms annually between May and November, with recent hurricanes causing significant damage.

Hurricane Erick struck southern Mexico in June, claiming two lives and devastating coastal towns.

In October 2023, Hurricane Otis, a Category 5 storm, killed dozens in Acapulco.

Another powerful storm, Hurricane John, caused 15 deaths when it hit in September last year.

The airport has since resumed operations after successful flood mitigation efforts. – AFP