KUALA LUMPUR: The producer of the drama series Bidaah has complied with the reprimand of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) and is ready to cut any scenes that are not suitable for public viewing in the country.

JAKIM director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee said his party through the Islamic Media Censorship Committee had summoned and held a meeting with the production of Bidaah and examined the content of the drama, including video clips of controversial episodes and video clips of episodes that have not yet been aired to assess the impact and implications of its content.

“JAKIM has reprimanded and emphasised to the production that any artwork produced must be in line with the principles of faith, sharia and morals and not cause defamation to the teachings of Islam,“ he said in a statement today.

He said JAKIM is always ready to work with artists and employees in producing useful content and complying with the guidelines of the religion.

Sirajuddin said JAKIM also stressed that the Guidelines on the Censorship of Islamic Broadcasting Materials, issued in 2015, are the main reference for all parties in the broadcasting industry.

“Islam does not reject art, even recognizing it as a way to express the beauty bestowed by Allah SWT and da’wah to the community.

“However, art in Islam must comply with sharia guidelines, lead to goodness and not neglect or promote things that are contrary to values and ethics,“ he said.

Earlier, the scene of Vanidah Imran as Ummi Rabiatul touching Faizal Hussein’s beard as Walid using his legs went viral on social media, causing a lot of debate on social media.

Bidaah was first screened on the Viu Malaysia streaming platform on March 6 and was directed by Pali Yahya and produced by Erma Fatima’s Rumah Karya Citra.

The drama revolves around the life of a heretical practitioner, Walid, who has spread in a village by admitting that he is the incarnation of Imam Mahdi to his followers.