KUALA LUMPUR: Prolintas upholds a strict zero-tolerance policy against breaches of integrity and governance, and is committed to taking all necessary actions to address such issues, to safeguard the company’s interests.

Prolintas, in a statement today, referred to the recent charges brought by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), against Zairulnizam Rohani and Ir Rostam Shahrif Tami, both of whom are affiliated with Turnpike Synergy Sdn Bhd, the company in charge of the construction of the Sungai Besi - Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE).

“These two individuals have been placed on leave of absence since July 9 and 16 July last year, respectively.

“Prolintas views these charges seriously, and has been cooperating throughout the ongoing investigation by the MACC. We will continue to extend our full support and cooperation to the relevant authorities in this matter,” read the statement.

Prolintas reiterated that the group remains steadfast in upholding the highest standards of integrity and corporate governance across all of its business operations.

“We will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure that our internal processes are robust and in accordance with governance best practices,“ it said.

Today, media reported that Rostam Shahrif Tami was charged with accepting a bribe from Satunas Technologies Sdn Bhd for awarding work on the SUKE project, while Zairulnizam, on Jan 23, was charged with receiving bribes to help a construction company secure highway contracts.