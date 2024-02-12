KUALA LUMPUR: The amendments to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Act 1998 (Act 589) aim to revise the composition of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), including the separation of roles between the chairman and chief executive officer, as well as expanding the commission’s functions.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (Amendment) Bill 2024 was tabled by Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil for its first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today, with the second reading scheduled for the same parliamentary meeting.

According to the blue bill circulated in Parliament, Subclause 3(a) proposes an amendment to Section 6 regarding the composition of the commission’s membership, providing for three members representing the federal government, one of whom will be the Secretary-General of the ministry responsible for communications and multimedia.

“Subclause 3(b) proposes to increase the maximum number of members from five to seven.

“Subclause 3(c) suggests that other appointed members must have experience and knowledge in fields such as communications and multimedia, finance, engineering, commerce, law, economics and public administration, while Subclause 3(d) prohibits appointed members from being MCMC employees,” the document states.

Meanwhile, Clause 4 seeks to introduce a new Section 14(a) to Act 589, providing for the termination of the chairman’s appointment if they are absent from duty, not in Malaysia, or unable to perform their duties for six consecutive months without the Minister’s approval.

Clause 5 aims to amend Section 16 of the Act to expand the MCMC’s functions, including developing and regulating standards for infrastructure, security, safety protection, auditing licensees’ information, and overseeing licensee activities.