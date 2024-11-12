Proposed setting up of human rights court still at preliminary evaluation stage - Kulasegaran

KUALA LUMPUR: The proposal to establish a court or tribunal specifically to deal with human rights issues and violations in Malaysia is still at the preliminary evaluation stage, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) M. Kulasegaran.

He said an engagement session was held last Nov 21 involving key stakeholders, including the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM), the Human Rights Commission (SUHAKAM), the Malaysian Bar Council, the Attorney General’s Chamber and the Office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court.

The session focused on initial discussions about the concept and framework for establishing such a tribunal, he said, adding that the discussions also examined relevant laws and the operational powers of human rights tribunals in other countries, including Indonesia, India, and Canada.

“In moving forward, the Legal Affairs Division, JPM, together with interested parties will conduct a more detailed study of this proposal, including identifying the legal structure that can be implemented as well as the powers that can be exercised by the tribunal,“ he said.

He said this in the winding up session of the Supply Bill 2025 for his ministry in the Senate today.

Regarding the issue of delay in trial cases, especially in the High Court and the Sessions Court, which was raised by several senators in the previous session of the debate on the bill, Kulasegaran attributed the problem to a shortage of judges.

“I understand that next year, several judges in the Federal Court, the Court of Appeal and the High Court, are set to retire. This matter has already been brought to the attention of the Judicial Appointments Commission to expedite the appointment process and I will also raise it with the Prime Minister soon to ensure a definitive solution is reached,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Anthony Loke, in his winding up, said that the Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) will accelerate the construction of a permanent drainage system and additional water flow channels at the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project site.

This is to prevent future flooding in nearby areas, he said, adding that proactive approaches such as providing manpower and machines such as excavators to facilitate cleaning and maintenance work in flood-affected locations will also continue.

“ECRL remains committed to collaborating with local authorities to resolve this issue comprehensively and to complete the project on schedule, ensuring benefits for all citizens,“ he said during the winding-up session for his ministry today.