Prosecution ready to appeal Syed Saddiq’s acquittal in Federal Court

PUTRAJAYA: The prosecution is ready to proceed with its appeal against the Court of Appeal’s decision to acquit Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman of criminal breach of trust, misuse of property, and money laundering charges involving funds of Bersatu’s youth wing Armada.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin confirmed the Chief Justice directed the appeal hearing to be scheduled for late November or early December.

He stated the prosecution is fully prepared with submissions already completed for the Federal Court appeal.

The respondent Syed Saddiq, represented by lawyer Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, had requested the hearing be postponed until January, but the court declined this application.

The Federal Court has asked both parties, particularly the respondent, to submit a formal letter before setting a new case management date.

Hisyam confirmed the matter and indicated his legal team would provide written reasons for the January hearing request in a letter submitted to the court today.

On June 25, a three-member Court of Appeal panel comprising judges Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim, Datuk Azman Abdullah and Datuk Noorin Badaruddin allowed Syed Saddiq’s appeal and set aside his conviction and sentence.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court had previously sentenced Syed Saddiq to seven years’ jail, two strokes of the cane, and a RM10 million fine on November 9, 2023.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers filed an appeal at the Federal Court against the acquittal decision on June 26, just one day after the Court of Appeal’s ruling.

The prosecution formally filed its petition of appeal on September 22, moving the case to the country’s highest court.

Syed Saddiq faced charges of abetting former Armada assistant treasurer Rafiq Hakim Razali in committing criminal breach of trust involving RM1 million in Armada funds.

The alleged offence occurred at CIMB Bank Berhad, KL Sentral, on March 6, 2020, under Section 406 of the Penal Code.

He also faced a charge of misusing RM120,000 belonging to Armada Bumi Bersatu Enterprise under Section 403 of the Penal Code.

Additionally, the former youth and sports minister was charged with two counts of money laundering involving transfers of RM50,000 each into his Amanah Saham Bumiputera account. – Bernama