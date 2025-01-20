KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today dismissed the prosecution’s application for five family members of the suspect in the attack on the Ulu Tiram Police Station in Johor who are facing nine separate charges related to terrorism to be tried together.

The five accused are the suspect’s parents Radin Imran Radin Mohd Yassin, 63, and Rosna Jantan, 59; and his three siblings Radin Romyullah Radin Imran, 35; Farhah Sobrina Radin Imran, 24; and Mariah Radin Imran, 20.

Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin, when dismissing the application, said it would prejudice the five accused if their cases were to be heard together.

“After considering the arguments of the prosecution and the lawyer for the respondents, the court dismissed the prosecution’s application,“ he said. However, the judge allowed the prosecution’s application for the cases involving Rosna, Mariah and Farhah Sobrina, each facing one charge, to be tried together.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Mustaffa P Kunyalam told the court that the prosecution applied for a joint trial of the five accused because it involved the same offence, transaction, location and time.

“If the cases involving the third, fourth and fifth respondents are tried together with the other two respondents, it will not prejudice the three respondents because their cases are related to the two respondents,” he said.

Meanwhile, lawyer Faizal Rahman, representing the five respondents, said the defence objected to the prosecution’s application for a joint trial of all five accused because it would prejudice the third, fourth and fifth respondents since the time of the incident involved was not the same as the two respondents.

On Sept 30 last year, Rosna pleaded not guilty before Judge Datuk Noorin Badaruddin (now Judge of the Court of Appeal) to a charge of omitting to provide information about crimes related to terrorism.

She was charged with committing the offence at a house in Kampung Sungai Tiram, Johor Bahru between April 2017 and May 17, 2024.

The charge under Section 130M of the Penal Code carries a prison sentence of not more than seven years or a fine or both if convicted.

Radin Romyullah, a food delivery rider, was charged on Oct 16 last year with charges of supporting Daesh and possessing materials related to a terrorist group. He pleaded not guilty to the charges before High Court Judge K. Muniandy.

On the first charge, he was accused of providing support by pledging allegiance to the leader of the Daesh terrorist group, Abu Bakar Al-Baghdadi, at a house on Jalan Rabani, Kampung Sungai Tiram, Johor Bahru, Johor at the end of 2014.

The charge, framed under Section 130J(1)(a) of the Penal Code, carries a life sentence or up to 40 years imprisonment, or a fine, and confiscation of any property used or intended to be used to commit offences, upon conviction.

Radin Romyullah was also charged under Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code with possessing an external hard disk containing materials related to the Daesh terrorist group and acts of terrorism at the same location at 10.45 am on May 17 and 2:30 pm on May 19.

Radin Imran was charged on Oct 23 with three counts of promoting the violent ideology of Daesh, providing support, and possessing firearms linked to the terrorist group.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges before Judge Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid.

Farhah Sobrina was also charged the same day. She pleaded not guilty to deliberately withholding information regarding offences related to Section 130J(1)(a) and Section 130G(a) of the Penal Code.

In the attack on the police station on May 17, two constables, Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, were killed, while Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan, 38, was injured after being shot by an assailant who was eventually shot dead in the incident.