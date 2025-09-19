TOYOTA GAZOO RACING (TGR) has introduced an updated version of the GR Corolla, with orders now available at Toyota dealers in Japan, ahead of sales commencing on November 3.

Structural and Cooling Upgrades

The revised GR Corolla comes with a stiffer body and improved intake cooling. Structural adhesive now extends to 32.7 metres of the chassis—almost 14 metres more than before—mainly around the front, floor, and rear wheel wells. This makes the body more rigid without adding significant weight, helping the car remain composed whether on city streets or race circuits.

To ensure stable performance under heavy load, Toyota has added a high-speed cooling duct to the intake system. By pulling cool air directly from the grille, the duct lowers intake temperatures during sustained hard driving, keeping the 1.6-litre G16E-GTS turbo engine performing consistently at full output.

Interior and Sound Enhancements

Inside, the optional JBL Premium Sound System has been revised. A subwoofer has been added for clearer bass, and Active Noise Control has been retuned to cut intrusive engine sounds. Active Sound Control (ASC) is also included, feeding synthetic performance sounds through the speakers that respond to throttle and gear inputs. It even produces burble effects on deceleration, mimicking the soundtrack of a race car. ASC comes with three sound modes and adjustable volume, though it defaults to “off.”

Wider Access to the GR Corolla

Since its launch in 2022, the GR Corolla has only been sold through lotteries, limiting availability. With changes to Toyota’s supply system, more buyers will now be able to get hold of the model. For those who already own one, Toyota is preparing a software upgrade program.

Upgrade Program for Existing Owners

The program, targeted at the 2023 GR Corolla, will boost peak torque from 370Nm to 400Nm, aligning it with the latest model. Updates will also revise the GR-FOUR all-wheel-drive system: the former 30:70 “REAR” mode will be replaced by a 50:50 “GRAVEL” mode, while “TRACK” mode, previously fixed at 50:50, will become adjustable between 60:40 and 30:70.

This upgrade package is expected to roll out mid 2026, with pricing and further details to be confirmed closer to launch.