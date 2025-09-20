Sibu woman loses RM60,000 in bomoh scam involving fake ritual

SIBU: An elderly woman lost more than RM60,000 after being deceived by a shaman who offered to ward off evil spirits that could bring misfortune to her family.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the deception began when the victim in her 70s was approached by an unknown woman in the Sibu market area.

The suspect, believed to be a Chinese national based on her accent, enquired about the location of a traditional Chinese medicine shop.

Another woman with the same accent then asked about the location of a prayer place to ward off evil spirits.

The victim was taken on foot to a nearby parking area before being ushered into a vehicle to be brought to the bomoh.

She was informed that she was cast under a spell that could bring misfortune to her family members if it was not removed through a special ritual.

The fearful victim duly complied with the bomoh’s instructions and handed over cash and jewellery totalling RM60,794 as a condition of the ritual.

After the fake ritual, the victim was given a black plastic package and instructed to open it only after a week.

When the victim’s son opened the package, it only contained instant noodles, one kilogramme of salt and four bottles of mineral water.

Realising that she had been cheated, the victim lodged a police report on the same day.

The Sibu IPD Commercial Crime Investigation Division opened an investigation paper under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Zulkipli advised the public not to believe shamans or bomohs who offered traditional treatments or rituals to remove curses by asking for cash or jewellery.

He urged people not to be easily fooled by threats or promises that create fear because it can make them a victim of fraud. – Bernama