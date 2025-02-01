PETALING JAYA: In today’s digital age, the term “social media influencer” has been abused to the point that even those with just a few hundred followers are claiming to be just that.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Anthropology and Sociology senior lecturer Dr Velan Kunjuraman said claiming to be an influencer depends on several factors.

“It involves not just follower count but engagement rate, content quality, niche authority and platform activity, with genuine influencers being classified into four categories based on their follower numbers.”

He said nano-influencers have between 1,000 and 10,000 followers, micro-influencers have between 10,000 and 100,000, macro-influencers have between 100,000 and one million, and mega-influencers have over one million.

“Having such numbers is not enough either because the specific social media platform they are on plays a role in determining the requirements for genuine influencer status.”

Citing Canadian-born American sociologist, social psychologist and writer Erving Goffman, who is considered by some as the most influential American sociologist of the 20th century, Velan expounded on the definition of an influencer.

He said Goffman’s dramaturgical perspective defines influencers as front-stage performers who craft their public personas to resonate with audiences.

“Many social media influencers equate success with wealth, misleading younger audiences to devalue education and moral principles. This contributes to a form of false consciousness, and diverts individuals from deeper societal values and aspirations.”

He said the aspirational lifestyles portrayed by some influencers drive their popularity, particularly with younger demographics, and cautioned that such portrayals often misrepresent reality or universal ideals.

“While some influencers participate in meaningful charitable initiatives, their numbers are limited. Decision-making should be anchored by personal values and critical reasoning rather than

external influences.”

He warned that excessive reliance on influencers could diminish the public’s ability to think independently and make informed choices.

Velan said despite their large following, some influencers face trust deficits due to unmet audience expectations or a lack of transparency.

“Food reviewers might lose credibility if their endorsements fail to reflect the actual quality of the dishes they highlighted,” he said, adding that trust relies on maintaining integrity and authenticity.

He said many individuals seek approval from influencers, often at the cost of personal growth and critical reflection, and cautioned that such dependency fosters brain rot, in which the relentless consumption of curated content stifles independent thinking.

He acknowledged that influencers could inspire innovation and support social causes but warned that over-reliance on them might strain interpersonal connections and erode individuality.

“Public opinions revealed growing concerns about the ethics and authenticity of influencers, sparking discussions about their roles and responsibilities in society.”

Student Amirul Zain, 23, said many influencers promote products they do not use or believe in, which makes them come across as dishonest.

“Sometimes, influencers do not make it clear that they are being paid to promote something, or exaggerate how good a product is. This kind of conduct is deceitful, damaging their credibility and harming the reputation of the brands they represent.”

Marketing executive Sankari Vijayakumar, 24, said some influencers use manipulative strategies, such as staging photos or making exaggerated claims, to mislead their followers.

“This kind of behaviour not only sparks ethical concerns but also undermines the trust people have in them. For example, skincare products are promoted with highly edited or filtered ‘before and after’ pictures.

“The claimed results are dramatic but in truth, the images are digitally enhanced, staged under specific lighting or show effects achieved through unrelated treatments.”

She said such misleading content erodes confidence when followers realise the reality does not match the claims.