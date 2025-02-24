KUALA LUMPUR: The public confidence in the Royal Military College (RMC) remains high with applications for admission increasing this year, despite various issues being raised regarding the institution, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said for the intake of only 260, a total of 3,990 applications for admission were received this year compared to 2,200 last year.

“At RMC and the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), our task is to ensure that these students have high discipline because they are the future of the military and civil service systems, not to mention the country’s leadership,” he said during Question Time.

Adly said this in reply to Dr Halimah Ali (PN-Kapar) who wanted to know whether there are selection criteria to assess the character of RMC applicants to prevent bullying incidents.

Meanwhile, in reply to Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s (MUDA-Muar) original question regarding steps taken to stop the systemic bullying incidents at RMC, Adly said the MAF had made improvements to address the problem.

Adly said among the improvements is having the instructors carry out patrols and checks at RMC hostels after 11.30 pm every day, with a frequency of once every two hours; increasing the number of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras from 12 to 64 units at the hostels to detect suspicious activities; and holding meetings among students, administrators and instructors to obtain early information on any misconducts.

“We at the ministry and MAF will not compromise with any form of disciplinary offences including bullying. Investigations will be carried out and strict action will be taken against any individuals involved,” he said.

Another improvement is the enforcement of the Putera Standing Order (PTP) to prohibit disciplinary violations and the separation of hostels for the fourth and fifth formers starting in 2020, aimed at preventing untoward incidents.