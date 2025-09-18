Public engagement for 13MP amplifies citizens’ voices in policy shaping

MELAKA: The Public Engagement Session for the 13th Malaysia Plan serves as a crucial platform for gathering public input and refining proposals to shape impactful national policies.

INPUMA UM executive director Datuk Dr Anis Yusal Yusoff announced that seven sessions have been held so far in locations including Sandakan, Kota Kinabalu, Kedah, Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Miri, Kuching and Melaka.

The programme will continue in Johor and on the East Coast in the coming months with a total of twelve sessions planned for this year.

Each set of two to three sessions is followed by focus group discussions with experts and key leaders to validate findings and ideas presented during the town halls.

Anis stressed that the initiative is not merely about addressing public grievances but refining proposals to inform policies that directly benefit the people.

He highlighted the importance of maintaining a neutral approach to ensure that the proposals reflect the grassroots’ true concerns.

A survey team has been conducting studies in thirty-two areas alongside the discourse with findings to be explored through forums, seminars and publications for wider public discussion.

Key issues raised in previous sessions include the rising cost of living, border security, increasing crime rates, environmental concerns and flooding.

These issues must be addressed through well-targeted policies to safeguard public well-being according to Anis.

The programme was launched by State Investment, Industry, and Technical and Vocational Education and Training Development deputy chairman Datuk Khaidhirah Abu Zahar. – Bernama