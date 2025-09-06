PUTRAJAYA: Malaysians are being encouraged to visit 10 national memorials dedicated to the country’s national leaders and cultural figures, with free entry offered all year round, according to the Ministry of National Unity.

The initiative, aimed at making Malaysia’s political and cultural legacy more accessible, includes memorials commemorating key figures such as Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra and Tun Abdul Razak in Kuala Lumpur, Tun Abdul Ghafar Baba in Melaka, and iconic sites like the P. Ramlee Birth House in Penang and Rumah Merdeka in Kedah.

In a statement today, the ministry said the programme aligns with the theme for International Archives Week 2025, ‘Arkib Boleh Diakses, Arkib Untuk Semua’ (Accessible Archives, Archives for All), and reflects the government’s broader MADANI agenda to democratise historical awareness.

“The initiative aims to bring history closer to the people, particularly the younger generation, and ensure national records and stories are accessible to all levels of society,” it said.

The ministry also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting community archiving efforts, including oral histories from the Orang Asli and indigenous communities in Sabah and Sarawak.

Such efforts, it said, are essential for building a more inclusive and representative national narrative.

“Let us embrace the nation’s historical heritage, nurture a love for the homeland and strengthen unity through reflection on our shared past,” the statement read.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang described the National Archives of Malaysia (ANM) as a ‘guardian of national memory’, noting its crucial role in preserving records while unifying the stories of Malaysia’s diverse communities.

“From the fight for independence to the ongoing journey of national integration, the archives are essential. Without them, history fades, identity blurs and unity weakens,” he said.

The ANM is a Category A Institutional Member of the International Council on Archives (ICA), a status that provides it with access to global archival collaboration and discourse.