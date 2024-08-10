Public urged to stay vigilant as Northeast Monsoon expected to arrive earlier this year

PUTRAJAYA: The public is urged to stay vigilant and prepare for potential flooding, as the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) is anticipated to arrive earlier this year, possibly starting in the fourth week of October.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that while the MTL typically occurs in early November, it is anticipated to start earlier this year, due to changing weather patterns.

“Given the forecast indicating that the MTL will hit earlier, in the fourth week of October, we are making necessary preparations,” he told the media after the closing ceremony of the Rakan NADMA (National Disaster Management Agency) Convention: ‘Malaysia MADANI, Siaga Bencana’, held today.

Also present at the event was NADMA director-general Datuk Khairul Shahril Idrus.

Ahmad Zahid, who also chairs the National Disaster Management Committee, said that the Department of Irrigation and Drainage has identified specific areas at risk of flash floods, and emphasised the need for mobilisation through cooperation with state and district disaster committees.

Ahmad Zahid said that the Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) will issue a warning five days before anticipated flooding in areas prone to heavy rainfall and high tides, aiming to mitigate disaster risks.

Regarding the readiness of machinery and enforcement personnel, he indicated that the current numbers are adequate, as mobilisation will occur collaboratively among enforcement agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

He emphasised that this mobilisation will be conducted in a structured manner, ensuring that no state or region is marginalised.

Ahmad Zahid also urged flood victims to assist themselves and their families in relocating to safe areas, rather than relying solely on enforcement agencies for rescue efforts.

Earlier, he launched the Rakan NADMA Rejuvenation Plan 2030, designed as a reference document for various stakeholders to plan, implement, and monitor programmes which positively impact vulnerable groups, while enhancing volunteerism and strengthening the humanitarian sector.

The plan outlines three working groups within Rakan NADMA to serve as a guide, to enable members to fulfil their respective roles more effectively and relevantly.

These working groups focus on expertise development, community development, and operational coordination.

Ahmad Zahid noted that the establishment of the Rakan NADMA 2030 Rejuvenation Plan aims to address issues related to policies and guidelines for NGO referrals, enhance coordination of communication and security measures, and promote the sharing of technology and expertise.