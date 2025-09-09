Pulau Tengkorak identified as smuggling hotspot by Kelantan MMEA

KOTA BHARU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency has identified Pulau Tengkorak near Pengkalan Kubor, Tumpat as a hotspot for cross-border criminal activities.

Kelantan MMEA director Captain (Maritime) Erwan Shah Soahdi stated the area specializes particularly in cigarette smuggling and illegal immigrant entry.

He explained that the location features five kilometres of shoreline stretching to Pantai Geting and borders Thailand’s Takbai town.

Its position facing the South China Sea and proximity to Thailand enables smugglers to land goods and immigrants easily.

“The area also has casuarina tree coverage and numerous smuggling routes that syndicates use, especially at night.”

“The Malaysia-Thailand border is just about 500 metres at the mouth of Kuala Takbai, allowing smugglers to use small boats and escape easily if detected.”

Kelantan’s 70-kilometre shoreline makes it a prime choice for smugglers due to its border with Thai waters.

Pantai Geting serves as a frequent landing site because its wide area makes detection difficult.

“Even with frequent patrols, the area still remains a popular choice.”

“Last June, eight Myanmar nationals were apprehended in this location.”

“Until September this year, five smuggling cases involving undocumented immigrants and cigarettes were recorded.” – Bernama