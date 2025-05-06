Puspal denies responsibility for (G)I-DLE, Bam Bam concert cancellation

PUTRAJAYA: The Committee for Application for Foreign Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes (JK-Puspal) has denied claims that the cancellation of the (G)I-DLE and Bam Bam Live concert in Malaysia was due to their failure to obtain the necessary approvals from the committee.

In a statement today, JK-Puspal said according to their records, pre-approval for organising the concert was granted on April 28.

“The decision to cancel the concert was made based on a request from the organiser, after considering justifications and the interests of all parties involved.

“In this matter, organisers are required to make thorough preparations, including obtaining early approvals from relevant authorities before organising a concert involving prominent international artistes, as stipulated in the Puspal Guidelines (GPP),” the statement read.

The statement also invited the public to obtain more information about the GPP by visiting the website at https://portalpuspal.komunikasi.gov.my/garis-panduan-2/ or contacting Puspal at 03-8911 5356/5384 or via email at puspal@komunikasi.gov.my.

It was reported last Sunday that the K-Pop Big 2 Super Concert featuring (G)I-DLE and Bam Bam, scheduled for June 16, had been cancelled due to unavoidable circumstances and compliance with local laws and cultural guidelines.

Following this, the organiser decided to issue full refunds.