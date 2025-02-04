KUALA LUMPUR: The recovery work in the area of the gas pipeline blaze at Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya is currently safe as no gas content has been detected in the pipeline, said Subang Jaya district police chief Wan Azlan Wan Mamat.

Wan Azlan said that Petronas had conducted an inspection and found that the pipeline did not contain gas.

“The Petronas team is still monitoring the gas content in the pipeline, and so far, the gas content in the pipeline is found to be empty.

“The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) is still conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the pipeline explosion, including the integrity of the pipe itself,“ he told reporters at the Incident Control Post (PKTK) in Subang Jaya today.

He said the authorities will assess the integrity of two more pipelines, whether they are still good or otherwise, starting tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Wan Azlan said no bodies were found during the search operation conducted by the Forensic Unit and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) K9 Unit to detect the possibility of any victims trapped at the incident location.

“We are worried if there are relatives of the residents who were left behind or unable to leave this area. Alhamdulillah, the result of search for bodies was negative, meaning no bodies were found, and the forensic team has taken soil samples at the location for further study,“ he also said.

Yesterday, the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad confirmed that a total of 237 houses were affected in the 8.10 am blaze incident yesterday.

There are 305 victims, with most of them injured due to burns and inhalation of hot gases.