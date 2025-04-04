KUALA LUMPUR: The Selangor government will provide school assistance to victims of the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, whose children are due to start school this Monday.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the aid is being contributed by the Yayasan Islam Darul Ehsan (YIDE) in line with the wishes of Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah of Selangor.

“YIDE will donate school supplies and uniforms to the affected students,” he said during a press conference today.

Also present were Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo and state executive councillor for Investment, Trade, and Mobility, Ng Sze Han.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education announced an RM1,000 assistance for its affected staff, including teachers and students.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said that following his visit to a victim receiving treatment at the intensive care unit of Ampang Hospital in Kuala Lumpur yesterday, the state government remains committed to easing his family’s burden.

He explained that the victim, who has a history of asthma, suffered a further decline in his health due to complications resulting from the incident.

“His wife is still receiving treatment at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang, while eight other family members are reported to be safe.

“I believe we will be able to provide the necessary support to these two victims,“ he said.