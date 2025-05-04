KUALA LUMPUR: The National Registration Department (JPN) of Selangor has, so far, issued 312 replacement documents to victims of the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, Selangor.

Selangor JPN director Muhammad Hafiz Abdul Rahim said they included replacement identity cards, birth certificates, marriage certificates and other documents that were destroyed in the incident.

“This assistance (for document replacement) is important because many victims need valid documents for matters such as banking, insurance claims, zakat (tithe) and registration for disaster aid,” he said when met at the Putra Heights Mosque temporary relief centre today.

As for documents which require further processing, such as MyKid and marriage certificates, he said these would be completed later before being handed over to the victims involved.

“Applications for replacement of birth certificates are processed and handed over directly, but there are also victims who have applied for replacement adoption certificates and marriage certificates... all these are provided for free,” he said.

Muhammad Hafiz said the JPN is collaborating with agencies like the Selangor Zakat Board (LZS) to ensure the victims receive the necessary assistance.